Feb 16 Nestle SA

* Nestle says at least 200 basis points structural cost savings target by 2020 - partial reinvestment to drive organic growth - slides

* Nestle says – increased restructuring cost of around chf 500 mio in 2017 to drive future profitability; as a result, stable trading operating profit margin in 2017 - slides