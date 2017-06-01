June 1 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Net 1 ueps technologies-will continue to pursue
acquisition of 15% interest in issued share capital of cell c
(pty) ltd ("cell c") for of zar 2 billion
* Net 1 ueps- blue label telecoms, co's unit agreed net1 sa
will not subscribe for shares in blue label, subscription
agreement has been terminated
* Net 1 ueps - released from zar 2 billion guarantee issued
by firstrand bank limited, acting through rand merchant bank
division, in favour of blue label
* Does not intend to issue any shares of common stock to
fund these two investments
* Net 1 ueps-continues to make substantial progress toward
finalizing terms to buy non-controlling interest in dni-4pl
contracts
* Intends to settle purchase consideration for these two
investments using a combination of surplus cash and debt
