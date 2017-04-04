PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle
* On Friday, March 31, 2017, CPS credited bank accounts of all 10.6 million grant recipients with their April 2017 grants
* At April 3 close, 6.8 million of recipients accessed grants via national payment system, with total aggregate value of about 7.8 billion rand processed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds investor comments)
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend