BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc- recently appointed chief executive officer did not unilaterally terminate subscription agreement with blue label
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc- decision not to invest was made by full net1 board before end of may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.