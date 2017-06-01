June 1 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc‍​

* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - ‍net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement​

* Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍recently appointed chief executive officer did not unilaterally terminate subscription agreement with blue label​

* Net 1 ueps technologies inc- ‍decision not to invest was made by full net1 board before end of may 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: