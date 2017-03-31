March 31 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - addendum extends existing contract for a period of 12 months to March 31, 2018

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - addendum also includes specific terms as ordered by constitutional court of South Africa in its March 17, 2017, ruling