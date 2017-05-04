UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $147.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.69
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly fundamental earnings per share $0.43
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - "we expect to make substantial progress towards completion of a number of investment transactions during last quarter of fiscal 2017"
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - reaffirm fundamental earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)