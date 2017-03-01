March 1 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc:
* Agreed with Blue Label Telecoms Limited ("Blue Label") to
extend subscription date for company's proposed 15 pct
investment in Blue Label
* Agreed to extend subscription date from Feb. 28, 2017, to
no later than June 30, 2017
* Binding restructure agreement is subject to conclusion of
relevant transaction agreements by no later than June 30, 2017.
* Blue label and Firstrand Bank have agreed to amend 2 bln
rand guarantee issued by RMB in favour of Blue Label by
extending expiry date to May 31
* Company has also concluded a memorandum of understanding
to acquire 49.6 pct of DNI-4PL contracts
* Company intends to settle purchase consideration for these
two investments using a combination of surplus cash, debt and
new equity placement.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)