UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Net Gaming Europe AB says:
* Says pays additional consideration related to the acquisition of HLM Malta.
* Says in addition to initial consideration, a maximum of approx. EUR 12.9 million may be paid. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources