April 6 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Net1: appoints new board chair, plans for further
independent directors and appoints media relations agency
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board of directors has
determined to split chairman and chief executive officer roles
* Says Christopher Seabrooke appointed chairman of the board
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant has resigned
as chairman but will remain a director
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - in addition, board is
actively seeking to appoint additional independent directors
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board expects that at least
one director will be a person designated by international
finance corporation
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant will also
remain chief executive officer of company
* Net 1 ueps - at such time as additional directors are
appointed, board will review composition and chairmanship of all
board committees
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - intends to review relevant
parts of company's ongoing business strategy and management
structure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: