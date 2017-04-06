April 6 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Net1: appoints new board chair, plans for further independent directors and appoints media relations agency

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board of directors has determined to split chairman and chief executive officer roles

* Says Christopher Seabrooke appointed chairman of the board

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant has resigned as chairman but will remain a director

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - in addition, board is actively seeking to appoint additional independent directors

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - board expects that at least one director will be a person designated by international finance corporation

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Serge Belamant will also remain chief executive officer of company

* Net 1 ueps - at such time as additional directors are appointed, board will review composition and chairmanship of all board committees

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - intends to review relevant parts of company's ongoing business strategy and management structure