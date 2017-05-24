US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by Energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.19 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
May 24 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
* Net1 announces retirement of serge belamant and appointment of herman kotze as ceo
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc says board has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer
* Net 1 ueps technologies -until a new appointment is made, kotzé will serve as both chief executive officer and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.19 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Valhi Inc- U.S. District Court for District of Delaware issued order enjoining sale of Waste Control Specialists wholly owned subsidiary of Valhi, Inc
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien