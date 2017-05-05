BRIEF-Comops announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of CEO
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Netas Telekom:
* Q1 net profit of 777,879 lira ($219,250.54) versus net loss of 1.8 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 167.9 million lira versus 204.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.