June 12 NETBOOSTER SA:

* REG-NETBOOSTER GROUP : NETBOOSTER GROUP AND ARTEFACT ANNOUNCE THEIR PLAN TO JOIN FORCES

* ONCE TRANSACTION IS CONSUMMATED, ARTEFACT'S FOUNDERS WILL BECOME ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF NETBOOSTER GROUP AND WILL BE CALLED UPON TO TAKE ON IMPORTANT MANAGEMENT ROLES IN COMBINED NEW BUSINESS

* GUILLAUME DE ROQUEMAUREL, PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER OF ARTEFACT WILL BECOME COO

* PHILIPPE ROLET, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER OF ARTEFACT, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF GROUP CTO

* TRANSACTION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS SHARE SWAP WITH NETBOOSTER INCREASING ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY 6.9M SHARES AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND OF ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ARTEFACT, LEADING TO DILUTION OF 26.4% FOR EXISTING NETBOOSTER SHAREHOLDERS