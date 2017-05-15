BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
May 15 Netcare Ltd:
* Unaudited Interim Group Results for the six months ended 31 March 2017
* Group revenue down 10.1% R16,912m (23.9% adverse variance in average exchange rate)
* Interim dividend per share 38.0c
* SA revenue up 2.3% R9,218m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate