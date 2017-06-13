June 13 Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million compared to loss of RMB113.6 million for same period last year

* Qtrly revenue was RMB713.4 million, representing a 24.8% increase year-over-year

* Group is seeing significant ramp up of sales pipeline as group moves into peak season in Q2 of 2017 and Q3 of 2017