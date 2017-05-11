BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 NetEase Inc
* NetEase continues strong momentum and robust growth in the first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 11.86 billion
* Qtrly net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion an increase of 78.5%
* Qtrly gross profit came in at a solid RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), an increase of 63.2% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.