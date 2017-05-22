BRIEF-UTS Marketing Solutions announces global offering
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
May 22 Netel Technology (Holdings) Ltd :
* Company and each of subscribers entered into subscription agreements
* Subscribers to subscribe for and co to issue 60 million subscription shares at a price of HK$0.10 per subscription share
* Net proceeds arising from subscription will amount to HK$5.8 million
* Intends to apply about HK$2 million of the net proceeds for development of big-data business and e-commerce business of group
* Says about HK$1 million of the net proceeds will be used for hosting a cross-border recruitment event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr