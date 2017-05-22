May 22 Netel Technology (Holdings) Ltd :

* Company and each of subscribers entered into subscription agreements

* Subscribers to subscribe for and co to issue 60 million subscription shares at a price of HK$0.10 per subscription share

* Net proceeds arising from subscription will amount to HK$5.8 million

* Intends to apply about HK$2 million of the net proceeds for development of big-data business and e-commerce business of group

* Says about HK$1 million of the net proceeds will be used for hosting a cross-border recruitment event