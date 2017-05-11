UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 NetEnt AB (Publ)
* NetEnt obtains license as supplier in British Columbia, Canada
* Says the gaming regulator in the Canadian province of British Columbia, has approved NetEnt Americas as supplier to the only licensed gaming and lottery operator in the province, British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources