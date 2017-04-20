April 20 NetEnt

* Says revenues for Q1 increased by 15.2 pct to SEK 398 million

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 136 million, an increase of 6.3 pct

* Says for rest of 2017, we see conditions for continued solid growth

* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 401 million SEK, EBIT at 143 million SEK

