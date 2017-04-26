UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 Netflix Inc:
* Netflix prices €1.3 billion offering of senior notes
* Pricing of an offering of EUR 1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2027
* Interest on notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on November 15, 2017
* Notes will mature on May 15, 2027
* May redeem notes, in whole or in part, at price of 100% of amount thereof plus a "make-whole" premium and accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening