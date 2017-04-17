UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Netflix Inc
* Quarterly revenue $2.64 billion versus $1.96 billion
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 U.S. streaming net additions 1.42 million versus co's forecast of 1.5 million
* Says it expects to cross the 100 million member mark this weekend
* Sees Q2 U.S. streaming net additions 0.60 million
* Sees Q2 international streaming net additions 2.60 million
* Sees Q2 total streaming revenue $2,640 million
* Q1 total streaming net additions 4.95 million versus co's forecast of 5.20 million
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 total streaming net additions of 3.20 million
* 3.53 million international streaming net additions in Q1 versus co's forecast of 3.7 million
* Netflix says any move similar to Amazon's move into NFL football "is not a strategy that we think is smart for us"
* "We'll spend over $1 billion in 2017 marketing our content to drive member acquisition"
* Says due to content, primarily house of cards season 5, moving from Q1 to Q2, co had higher operating margins in Q1 at 9.7% than plan for year
* Says continue to plan to have around $2 billion in negative free cash flow this year
* Says it continues to plan to have around $2 billion in negative free cash flow this year
* Says forecast operating margin at 4.4% in Q2
* Says "will continue to add long-term debt as needed to finance our expansion of original content, including in Q2'17"
* Says open to supporting large theater chains, such as AMC in U.S., if they want to offer our films in theatres simultaneous to Netflix
* Says "in April, we will add Thai and later in the quarter, Romanian and Hebrew, to the 24 languages we currently support" Source text: bit.ly/2nWlrXF Further company coverage:
