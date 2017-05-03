YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
May 3 Netgem SA:
* Q1 revenue 14.7 million euros ($16.07 million) versus 19.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 gross margin 6.2 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pGyMCU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds CEO and analyst comments on likely share gains; stock impacts)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Senate will again consider Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, to be a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission after Republican President Donald Trump nominated her late on Tuesday.