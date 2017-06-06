BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Netlinkz Ltd :
* Entered into conditional subscription agreement with QMAC Capital International Partners LP
* QMAC agreed to subscribe for the issue of 315 million new fully paid ordinary shares in co at issue price of A$0.02 per share to raise A$6.3 million
* Remains in discussions with other interested parties seeking to invest; anticipates concluding these discussions within next 48 hours
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.