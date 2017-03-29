March 29 Netlist Inc:

* Netlist Inc- on March 27, 2017, co entered into an amendment to their loan and security agreement dated October 31, 2009 - sec filing

* Netlist-SVB amendment modifies terms of credit agreement to extend maturity date of advances under SVB credit agreement to April 1, 2018