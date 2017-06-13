June 13 Netposa Technologies Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Zhejiang tech firm for 405 million yuan ($59.59 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 220 million yuan in share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2swvHHC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7967 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)