* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Danish payment solution provider Nets
* Says has signed a three-year service deal with Swedish bank Nordea
* Says it will supply digital signing, identification and document distribution in the Nordic countries for Nordea
* The order value was not disclosed Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14