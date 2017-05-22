BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
May 22 Netsol Technologies Inc:
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol technologies inc says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements relating to recording of revenue in proper period
* Netsol -quarterly financial statements for quarters ended sept 30, 2015, dec 31, 2015, sept 31, 2016 and dec 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon Source text - bit.ly/2qIub3y Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Oil will continue to flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline through the summer while authorities conduct additional review of the environmental impact, after a judge on Wednesday ordered more hearings in coming months.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.