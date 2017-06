May 22 Netsol Technologies Inc

* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 12.4 percent to $17.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $66 million to $67 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Netsol Technologies Inc sees non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, net, of $5 to $6 million for fiscal 2017

* On track to deliver $1.5 million of cost savings in H2 of fiscal 2017 and $4 million on an annualized basis beginning in fiscal 2018