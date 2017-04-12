Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 12 NetX Holdings Bhd:
* Unit entered into a technology collaboration agreement with XOX Wallet sdn. Bhd
* Agreement is expected to contribute positively in the next financial year ending 30 june 2018 onwards
* Agreement to develop electronic payment mobile exchange Source text: [bit.ly/2p79r2f] Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING
* Says it and unit received subsidy of 29.9 million yuan from government