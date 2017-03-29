March 29 Neuca SA:

* Plans to merge with Cefarm Czestochowa SA, DHA Dolpharma sp. Z o.o. and Promedic sp. z o.o. (acquired companies)

* It owns 100 percent stakes in the acquired companies

* The merger will be carried out through the transfer of assets of the acquired companies to Neuca(acquiring company)

* The transfer will be carried out without increasing the company's capital or exchanging the shares of the acquired companies for the shares of the acquiring company