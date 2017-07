July 19 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA:

* SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT LEVEL OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 115 MILLION ZLOTYS

* REASON FOR NEW FORECAST IS, AMONG OTHERS, SEQUOIA ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AS BECAUSE OF THAT CO IS OBLIGED TO MAKE WRITE-OFF FOR 4.1 MILLION ZLOTYS