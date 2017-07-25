FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Neuralstem announces top-line phase 2 data of nsi-189 for major depressive disorder
July 25, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Neuralstem announces top-line phase 2 data of nsi-189 for major depressive disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc:

* Neuralstem announces top-line phase 2 data of nsi-189 for major depressive disorder

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint​

* Neuralstem Inc - 40 mg qd dose was directionally positive on madrs​

* Both 40 mg QD and 40 MG bid doses of NSI-189 were well-tolerated in study with no serious adverse events reported

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍results were also directionally positive on hamilton depression rating scale (ham-d17) at both doses​

* Neuralstem - ‍of two secondary efficacy endpoints analyzed so far, patient-rated SDQ achieved statistical significance with NSI-189 40 MG QD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

