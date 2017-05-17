UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Neuralstem Inc
* Neuralstem reports last subject out in phase 2 trial of NSI-189 for major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine