March 23 Neuralstem Inc:

* Neuralstem reports year end 2016 fiscal results and business update

* Neuralstem Inc - cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments on hand about $20.2 million at dec 31, 2016 versus about $12.2 million at december 31, 2015

* Neuralstem - expect existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund anticipated level of operations into q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: