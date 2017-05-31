BRIEF-22nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials of co's x-22
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
May 31 Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* announces grant of two new patents for Trofinetide to 2032
* Says granted of two new patents in United States and Europe concerning use of Trofinetide to treat autism spectrum disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUDxL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)