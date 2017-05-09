BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Neurocrine Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says did not report any revenue for Q1 of 2017 compared to $15.0 million of revenue for Q1 of 2016
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says intends to meet with FDA in late 2017 to discuss a potential new drug application submission
* Neurocrine Biosciences -Enrolled subjects in a Phase I safety and pharmacokinetics study exploring NBI-74788 in healthy volunteers that is nearing completion
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016