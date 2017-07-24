FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Neuroderm enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd

* Neuroderm enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corporation for US$1.1 billion in cash

* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will acquire neuroderm for us$39 per share in cash

* Neuroderm Ltd says currently anticipates transaction will close in Q4 of 2017

* Neuroderm deal has received unanimous approval by board and implies an equity value of approximately us$1.1 billion

* Special meeting of shareholders to approve transaction is expected to be held this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

