BRIEF-Westjet Airlines launched new route between Quebec City and Montreal
* Launched its new route between Quebec City and Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launched its new route between Quebec City and Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund