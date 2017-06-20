BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 20 NEURON BIO SA:
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS
* SAYS AGREES WITH GRUPO SAN JOSE'S PROPOSAL TO REPLACE EXISTING COLLATERAL WITH 10 YEAR MORTGAGE-SECURED LOAN
* SAYS CONTINUES NEGOTIATIONS WITH OTHER CREDITORS, IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS TO BOOST THE MOST PROFITABLE ACTIVITIES
Source text: bit.ly/2rLeSsQ
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.