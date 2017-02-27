BRIEF-SYN-TECH Chem & Pharm to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 24
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
Feb 27 Neol Biosolutions SA:
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: bit.ly/2m32gtr
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline firm spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, rose nearly 30 percent after making their market debut at 10 Swiss francs each on Friday.
PARIS, June 16 The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.