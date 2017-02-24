Feb 24 Neurosearch A/S:
* Fy operating loss 6.3 million Danish crowns ($897,550.97)
versus loss 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Fy net profit 22.8 million crowns versus loss 5.5 million
crowns year ago
* In 2017, Neurosearch expects an operating loss in range of
4.5-5.5 million crowns
* 2016 income after tax on continuing operations of 22
million crowns (2015: loss of 7 million crowns)
* Outlook does not include any income from possible sale of
company assets
* Says CFO will be leaving the company during the spring
* Says continues to dispose of the remaining assets and
liabilities, and the possibility of selling the company is kept
open
($1 = 7.0191 Danish crowns)
