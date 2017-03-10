BRIEF-True Heading appoints Anders Bergström as new CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON
March 10 Neusoft Corp :
* Says its wholly owned HK subsidiary, plans to invest $5 million to subscribe new shares for Hospital Corporation of China Ltd 's IPO on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.
