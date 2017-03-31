BRIEF-Wealthintel, Inc. and TAS Group sign LOI to develop W$T’s disruptive payment technology
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
March 31 Neusoft Corp
* Says its 2016 net profit up 379.1 percent y/y at 1.85 billion yuan ($268.62 million)
* Says it plans to invest a combined 367.8 million yuan to set up three units
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28