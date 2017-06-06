June 6 Neutrisci International Inc

* Neutrisci announces international distribution agreement and initial orders into China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau

* Under agreement, Canada Grand Enterprises Inc has agreed to act as exclusive distributor for Neuenergy in Greater China

* Distribution agreement is for Neuenergy into Greater China including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau

* First orders of Neuenergy will be leaving co's Canadian distribution center for China by end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: