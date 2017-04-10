UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Lexaria Bioscience Corp -
* NeutriSci forms cannabinoid joint venture with Lexaria Bioscience
* Co and Lexaria each contributing its respective technology to Ambarii by way of a license
* New company to be formed, Ambarii Trade Corporation initially being funded and owned equally by each of NeutriSci, Lexaria
* Co and Lexaria each will split all profits derived from Ambarii operations on a 50/50 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources