BRIEF-Malaysia's AirAsia says orders 14 additional A320ceo
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
June 15 Nevado Resources Corp:
* Nevado announces resignation of 3 board members
* Nevado announces resignation of 3 board members
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Nevado Resources Corp - Philippe Cloutier resigns as chairman
* Nevado Resources Corp - Sylvain Laberge will assume role of interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.