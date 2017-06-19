BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 19 COFINIMMO SA:
* NEW ACQUISITION IN GERMANY FOR COFINIMMO
* ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR
* HAS AMBITION TO BRING TO 50 % SHARE OF HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE SEGMENT IN GLOBAL PORTFOLIO BY END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.