April 3 New Age Beverages Corp:
* New Age Beverages Corporation announces agreement to
acquire assets of the marley beverage company
* New Age Beverages Corp- announced signing of a definitive
agreement to acquire assets of Marley Beverage Company, Llc
* New Age -as part of deal, identified more than $5.5
million in cost and revenue synergies to be gained over next 12
months
* New Age - will realize more than $3 million in immediate
savings in operating expenses and infrastructure convergence
* New Age - transaction consideration consists of 2.85
million shares of common stock
* New Age - transaction consideration also consists
potential earn out based on performance in return for all of
assets of Marley Beverage Co
