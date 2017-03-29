March 29 New Age Beverages Corp
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset
purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially
all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - will receive assets in exchange
for a purchase price of 2.85 million shares of company's common
stock, among other things
* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for cash
equal to 150,000 times average of closing price of co's stock on
10 trading days before closing date
* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for earn
out payment of $1.3 million in cash under certain conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: