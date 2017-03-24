March 24 New Century Real Estate Investment Trust

* New Century Reit (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Full Wise Hk) entered into share purchase agreement with purchaser

* Consideration is equal to agreed property value of rmb800 million

* deal for disposal of entire registered capital of target company to purchaser

* Target company is Lishui Full Wise Hotel Management Limited, purchaser is Hangzhou Industrial & Commercial Trust