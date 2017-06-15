BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* accumulated gross premium income of company for period between 1 January 2017 and 31 May 2017 was RMB 50,154.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21